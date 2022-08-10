The excessive heat, coastal flooding and blackouts are intensifying.

Our ecosystems will continue to face the repercussions of climate change, an issue experts say is driving the extreme weather that we’ve seen from coast to coast, if we do nothing about it.

Experts at the Union of Concerned Scientists say global heating has led us into danger season.

This is the time from May to October when climate change threats are at their peak.

Our planet is facing an extreme climate change crisis.

Spread the word to your community about danger season.

Be prepared. Plan ahead of time. Allocate resources.

Do your part to stop climate change now and stop the danger.