Inflammation in the body isn’t all bad: it helps fight harmful bacteria, and helps injuries heal.

But when inflammation continues to linger, it can increase your risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, depression, and obesity.

What can you do everyday to keep inflammation away? Experts at Harvard Medical School say small, but impactful changes to your daily health habits can curb inflammation.

Try eating fatty fish twice a week, getting a new mattress, and brushing your teeth twice a day.

They also suggest practicing deep breathing, and getting at least two and a half hours of aerobic exercise a week.

All of these changes can help lower inflammation in your blood through better sleep, healthier gums, and less stress.