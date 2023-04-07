In the last decade, heart attacks in people under the age of 40 have been on the rise. Mainly due to conditions such as obesity and high blood pressure which leads to heart disease.

Yet, recent surveys show that only about half of those in that age group believe they are at risk for heart disease.

Researchers caution that heart disease doesn’t only happen in older people.

Those who address heart disease risk factors early on are better off to slow the progression or onset of developing the life-threatening illness.

Survey results also show that about a third of adults believe they would not be confident in knowing whether they were having a heart attack.

Clinicians say that if something suddenly seems new and doesn’t make sense to you, seek immediate medical attention.

When it comes to heart attacks or stroke, every second counts, and you shouldn’t drive yourself to the hospital — call an ambulance so you can get life-saving care right away.