Health benefits of lemon water

Lemon and water may not be your cup of tea, but combining the two may be good for you.

Research shows the citrusy combo may help people reap the health benefits from both ingredients.

Water is needed for hydration.

And health experts say men should drink at least 125 ounces of water each day. Women should get 91 ounces.

This can include water found in food and drinks.

Meantime, lemon is a great source of Vitamin C.

As an antioxidant, Vitamin C can reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke and decrease blood pressure.

Antioxidants in lemons have been shown to help people shed pounds- and help diabetics manage glucose levels.

Lemons can improve skin quality, reduce the risk of kidney stones, and help with digestion.

So think of lemon water as a flavorful way to help with water intake.

You’ll get helpful antioxidants with each sip.