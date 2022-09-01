Downward dog. Warrior pose. More downward dog.

Many of us associate yoga and its lingo with general wellness. But what if it could keep us healthier for longer? Research shows it may just do that.

According to a review that included more than 3,500 patients, doing yoga at least 3 times a week for 3 months may help lower your blood pressure.

Yoga that involves breathing, meditation, and relaxation techniques can have an even greater effect.

Most of these studies compared yoga to no exercise so the results don’t mean yoga is better than cardio or weights.

But those who want to keep their blood pressure down now have one more good option to choose from.