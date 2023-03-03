Putting off studying and homework assignments may be worsening students’ mental health.

Procrastination is believed to lead to health problems and unhealthy lifestyle behaviors, yet it affects students everyday.

Researchers found that it may even be linked to mental health issues at the end of the school year.

More than 2,500 Swedish University students rated their level of procrastination throughout the year.

The students who had higher levels of procrastination also later experienced more symptoms of stress, anxiety, depression, physical inactivity, and poor sleep.

College is already a stressful time period for students, so finding ways to manage procrastination can help keep students healthy.

If you or someone you may know needs help with time management or stress, consider talking to a school counselor or a therapist.