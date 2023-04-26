Endless hours of streaming and games can keep your kids busy but more screentime means more sitting. And that can be bad for their health.

The CDC estimates that almost 15 million children are obese in the United States, putting them at risk for conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, breathing problems, and joint problems.

But mixing physical activity in with that screen time can help.

A recent study found that limiting screen time to four hours and walking, dancing, or jumping to 12,000 steps a day is the recipe needed to keep kids at a healthy weight.

So, no need to put a ban on all screen time. Just make sure kids are up and moving, as well.