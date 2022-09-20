Sharing your sexual orientation with your healthcare provider could help individualize your medical care.

That’s according to a new report from the CDC. Researchers looked at data from three different surveys in which participants shared their sexual orientation. That was then combined with physical examinations and the participants’ medical information to find correlations.

The researchers found a few, including that gay men saw a healthcare provider more regularly than heterosexual men. While heterosexual women had more regular health visits than lesbian or bisexual women.

They say lesbian and bisexual women were found to have higher rates of asthma, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and obesity than heterosexual women. And they say average body weight was lower among gay men and heterosexual women.

The researchers say sharing sexual orientation can go a long way at helping to address the different needs of different patients.