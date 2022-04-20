All across the country, thousands of babies are born each day. But how is our country doing at making sure these babies are being born healthily and safely?

The way we can tell this is by measuring infant mortality rate, which measures how many deaths happen in babies before they turn one.

The CDC recently updated the data on the United States infant mortality rate to show it is dropping.

Notably, the rates dropped in non-Hispanic white women, non-Hispanic black women, and Hispanic women, in women under 20 and in three states: Texas, Indiana, and Kentucky.

For all other demographic groups and states, they stayed pretty much the same.

Compared to other countries of a similar economic and development level, the United States spends almost twice as much on healthcare but the infant mortality rate is above the average.

This decline in infant mortality is a good trend to see not only for every baby it affects, but also because it could be a sign of an improving health care system.