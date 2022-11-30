Encouraging kids to make healthy choices will create good habits early on.

The CDC says cancer prevention starts in childhood, and gives tips that will reduce your child’s risk.

You should talk to your kids about staying safe in the sun, and teach them to wear sunscreen and protective clothing.

Encourage your kids to develop healthy eating habits, and ensure that they are getting adequate exercise for their age group.

You should get your kids vaccinated against HPV, as this can reduce their risk of several forms of cancer.

And you should talk to your kids about smoking, as 9 in 10 adults who smoke, started before the age of 18.