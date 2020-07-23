Healthy You: Antibodies may decline sooner than expected

(WEHT) – Antibodies are the proteins the body makes to fight infection, and the CDC says their presence may tell you whether you’ve been infected with coronavirus in the past.

New research suggests antibody responses may start to decline within a month from the time COVID-19 symptoms first emerge.

In one of the two new studies released on a medical server and not yet been peer reviewed, the researchers say those who have a severe form of COVID-19 may have longer lasting antibodies than those with mild cases, but it’s still only a matter of months before those antibodies wane.

The study has important implications when considering protection against reinfection and the durability of vaccines. Other experts point out we don’t know for sure whether people can get reinfected with coronavirus.