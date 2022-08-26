When grandpa’s hearing and vision start to wane, life can really change for the worse. Those problems can turn big family dinners into a frustrating affair. Or it can push him to stop socializing even more dramatically. But is he also at risk for cognitive decline?

A new study investigated just that question. Researchers from multiple institutions found that hearing and vision problems combined can triple the risk of dementia. And they could quadruple the risk of Alzheimer’s disease specifically.

Sensory deficits like hearing and vision loss are common during aging. But that doesn’t mean you should just wave them off.

Because dementia is linked to brain shrinkage, experts speculate that hearing or vision problems can starve the brain of information it’s used to having.

If you or your loved one develop hearing or vision deficits, ask your doctor what options may be available.