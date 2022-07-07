Over 800,000 people are hospitalized every year for heart attacks and 1 out of 3 are younger than 55.

A recent study shows there are important risk factors that account for the majority of these heart attacks, with some important differences between men and women.

Researchers at Yale studied over 2,000 patients across the U.S., ages 18 to 55, who were hospitalized for their first heart attack.

They found that there are seven risk factors that account for almost 90% of heart attack risk in young adults.

These are: diabetes, depression, high blood pressure, smoking, family history of heart attack at a young age, low household income and high cholesterol.

But there was some key differences between women and men.

For women, diabetes was the number one risk factor for a heart attack. For men, it was smoking.

So what can you do to lower your risk?

Stop smoking and make sure your blood pressure, weight, cholesterol and sugar numbers are in healthy ranges.

The most common symptom of a heart attack is chest discomfort including chest pain or pressure but people can also experience shortness of breath, lightheadedness, nausea, along with pain in the jaw/neck/shoulder or back. If you are experiencing these symptoms, call 911.