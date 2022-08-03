Researchers from Yale University looked at survival and hospitalization rates in almost 4 million Americans who had heart attacks over a 25 year period.

By ten years from first heart attack, they found that almost three quarters of patients had died, and almost one third had another admission for heart attack. However, over the 25 year period, both of these rates steadily declined, thanks to advances in medicine.

While we have better treatments for heart disease today than we did before, experts say preventing the first heart attack is paramount.

Talk to your doctor about how you can reduce your risk for heart attack. Lifestyle changes like incorporating exercise or eating a healthful diet may be just some of the steps you can take.