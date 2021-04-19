Heart disease is leading cause of death among women

Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in women in the United States. That’s according to the CDC.

One in five American women die from heart disease, which is often undetected until there is an emergency, like a heart attack.

Symptoms may include pain or fluttering in the chest, pain in the neck and upper back, trouble breathing, heartburn, fatigue, and/or feet swelling.

There are many things that women can do to decrease their risk of heart disease.

The CDC recommends cutting back on alcohol and quitting tobacco smoking. Regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and managing stress are also key.

Women should also consult with their doctors about their blood pressure and any concerns about diabetes, as these can put them at risk for heart disease.