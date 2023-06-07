Those growing old with Hepatitis C and HIV may have an increased risk of having a heart attack.

Researchers at the University of Calgary and Johns Hopkins studied more than 20,000 Americans living with HIV and compared the risk of having a heart attack between those with and without Hepatitis C.

They found those living with both conditions had a 55% greater chance of getting a heart attack with each decade of life. The risk tripled for participants with high blood pressure and increased by 90% for smokers.

If you’re living with HIV, Hepatitis C, or both, talk to your doctor about how you can improve your heart health.