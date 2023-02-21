A combination of high temperatures and high humidity can make it hard for your body to cool down.

Adults older than 65 are especially susceptible to sudden temperature changes, and have a harder time regulating their body temperature in the heat.

When spending time in the heat, look out for sudden dizziness, cramps, and swelling in the legs, which can all be signs your body is overheating.

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body can’t cool down.

You may feel dizzy, thirsty, uncoordinated, or nauseous, and have sweaty or clammy skin and a fast heart rate.

Heat stroke happens when your body temperature is greater than 104 degrees and requires immediate medical attention.

Experts from the CDC recommend regularly drinking water, ensuring your air conditioning is working properly, resting when possible, and avoiding overworking yourself.

Try to have others check in on you, and vice versa, during peak heat days and activities. Take note if certain medications may impact body temperature. You may want to consider installing alarms on doors and windows to keep cool air inside the home when possible.