Heat related illnesses linger in final weeks of summer

Heat-related illnesses range in severity from rashes to heat strokes.

Signs of more severe illnesses include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, fast pulse, and fainting.

The CDC recommends that people who are new to outdoor work should gradually get themselves used to hot temperatures over 7 – 14 days, trying not to increase exposure by more than 20 percent each day. That’s about an hour and a half a day for an average 8 hour work-day.

The CDC has a few more recommendations:

Drink lots of water throughout the day.

Don’t wait until you feel thirsty to drink.

Avoid alcohol or sugary drinks since they can cause dehydration.

Wear sunscreen and reapply as needed.

Schedule tasks for earlier or later in the day to avoid working during the hottest parts of the day.

Avoid being outside longer than needed.

Spend time in air-conditioned places when on breaks and after work.

And most importantly, if you feel faint or weak, stop all activity and go someplace to cool off.