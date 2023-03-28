A recent study from the University of Florida showed that a lot of people with hoarding disorder may also have diagnosable depression and anxiety.

In fact, the study showed almost 2/3 of people with hoarding disorder also had depression, almost 1/3 had anxiety and over 1 in 5 had panic disorder. About another 1/3 were found to have both depression and anxiety.

This means that for those people who can’t seem to throw things out and live in clutter, they may benefit from treatment. Talk to your doctor if you are worried about your mental health or call or text the crisis lifeline at 988 if you experience any mental health emergency.