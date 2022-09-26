Many women struggling to get pregnant, or those choosing to delay pregnancy, turn to fertility clinics for help.

The number of infertility procedures, including IVF and egg banking, has tripled since 1995.That’s according to a CDC report.

The procedures are also becoming more successful and safer with time.

Between 2017 and 2018, there was an improvement in birth outcomes for babies as well as an increase in single deliveries, which is linked to improved maternal outcomes.

Although babies conceived with these procedures still disproportionately contribute to multiple births and poor birth outcomes, there are strategies to reduce those risks.