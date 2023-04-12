Wherever you are on your weight loss journey, getting better sleep may be the answer to helping you meet your diet and weight loss goals.

For adults in a weight loss program, better sleep was linked to sticking to weight loss goals, according to a preliminary study from the American Heart Association and researchers at the University of Pittsburgh.

Better sleep was linked to sticking to daily calorie intake goals during this year-long program.

And people who got better sleep had higher rates of attendance in group sessions and meetings for the weight loss program were in.

The next time you feel like you’re just not getting anywhere with your weight loss, consider improving your bedtime and sleep quality.