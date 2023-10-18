If you are struggling to hear, instead of turning up your TV, get your hearing checked and look into hearing aids. It’s not just good for your ears – it’s apparently also good for your brain.

A study by Lancet Public Health finds people with hearing loss who do not use hearing aids are more likely to develop dementia. Hearing aids are now available over the counter in the U.S., which might make hearing loss treatment more affordable and attainable for many Americans.

But still, see your doctor if you are experiencing severe hearing loss. The doctor can check if there is a physical problem, like too much ear wax. Or, they might suggest a trip to an audiologist for a hearing test.

The study says up to 8% of dementia cases could be prevented with proper hearing loss management.