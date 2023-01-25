Emergency rooms – notorious for long wait times.

Research from The Journal of the American Medical Association shows that there has been an increase in people leaving the emergency room before being evaluated by medical staff.

From about 4% of people leaving in 2020 to 10% in 2021.

Another study looked into the length of wait times in the emergency room.

Particularly at those people who were admitted and waiting in the er to go to the hospital floor.

This research found an association between how full the hospital was and how long people waited for hospital beds.

When hospital occupancy rates reached 85% or more, wait times exceed 4 hours 90% of the time!

The average emergency room wait time overall was 2 hours.

The joint commission, an organization that focuses on patient safety, says that waiting more than 4 hours for a hospital bed is a significant risk for patient safety.

But the emergency room is the place to go for expedited care for emergencies.