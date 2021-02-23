How long can COVID-19 symptoms linger?

Coughing, fever, lack of energy, headache and more – we know the symptoms of COVID-19 can be serious.

But a new study suggests that some COVID-19 symptoms can linger, and they may persist longer than you might think.

Researchers at multiple Chinese universities and the Chinese National center for Respiratory Medicine surveyed 1,700 people about their symptoms six months after being hospitalized for COVID-19 infection and found that 76 percent reported at least one long-lasting symptom.

The most common symptoms included fatigue and muscle weakness.

Many reported mental health concerns as well, including ongoing symptoms of depression, anxiety, and sleep problems.

They also found that those with severe infection were more likely to have abnormal lung testing and imaging six months after being hospitalized with the illness.

Although many may think symptoms of this virus may last a few weeks, this research tells us that they may linger much longer than expected.