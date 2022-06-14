The pandemic has left pregnant women wondering how they can protect their unborn child if they’re sick with COVID.

Researchers looked at hundreds of studies with thousands of expectant mothers to understand the risk of a mother transmitting COVID-19 to her baby. They found that overall, only 1.8% of infants born to coronavirus positive mothers contracted the virus themselves. This includes infections that happened both in the womb and shortly after birth.

Women with higher disease severity were more likely to pass on the infection so health experts continue to recommend getting vaccinated, even in pregnancy. Doctors say mothers should continue to breastfeed and promote skin-to-skin contact as the benefits of bonding outweigh the risks.