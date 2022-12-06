Religion has been around for centuries and provides people comfort and a feeling of community. Now science is backing that up.

A recent study by the American Heart Association found that higher levels of participation in religious activities may be associated with better health.

Researchers analyzed the health metrics of nearly 3,000 African Americans in Mississippi.

They found those who attended church more often, prayed privately, and felt god’s presence had better diets, smoked less and were more physically active.

Their blood pressure was also lower compared to those who didn’t participate.

However, the researchers note the results did not establish a cause and effect between religion and better health.

But if you find comfort in religion, you may also find comfort in knowing that your spirituality may benefit your health.