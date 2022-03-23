The continuous stress, longer hours and stricter hygiene rules of the pandemic are some of the many things health care workers say are contributing to feeling burnout from the job they took an oath to do.

Burnout is when someone develops depression-like symptoms, like sadness or having no energy, because of the stressors of their job. It can manifest as physical, emotional, or mental exhaustion.

However, a recent study from the University of Ottawa discovered that during the pandemic, 27% more doctors sought medical visits for burnout and substance use than in 2019, no matter where they worked.

Psychiatrists were at the top of the list while surgeons were at the bottom in terms of who sought help.

It didn’t matter where they worked or what age or gender they were, the results were the same.

If you might be experiencing burnout, it is important to reach out and seek support and work on building healthy habits such as sleep, exercise, or engage in a fun hobby.