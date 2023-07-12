Your desk and chair at work might be more than just uncomfortable – they might be the cause of your back pain.

According to the Mayo Clinic, work-related body positioning is a big risk factor for low back pain. In fact, low back pain is a leading cause of disability worldwide, resulting in approximately 264 million workdays lost in the U.S. alone, and costs Americans an estimated $2.2 billion a year.

To protect yourself from developing a back injury at work, experts recommend:

Wearing shoes with support, cushioning and stability.

Sitting at your desk with your knees and hips at the same level and your computer monitor at arm’s length.

Stretching and performing light physical activity to increase muscle support.

Taking breaks that involve standing and walking throughout the day.

If you experience back pain, experts say you can try over the counter pain medicine, heating pads, and pain relief creams. But if you notice your pain isn’t improving or you begin to have fever, numbness, or muscle weakness, see a doctor immediately.