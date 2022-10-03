According to researchers from Harvard University, around one-third of Americans are chronically sleep deprived and while many have a hard time staying asleep, others have a hard time falling asleep.

While diet and exercise are often the first steps to having a healthy heart, getting at least seven hours of sleep can also improve your cardiovascular health. Sleeping less than six hours every day can worsen blood pressure and blood sugar levels, increasing the risk for type-2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

To fall asleep more easily, experts from the CDC suggest sticking to a set wake up time and finding a bedtime routine that you can do every day. Cutting back on screentime about 30 minutes to an hour before bed can reduce mental stimulation, which can help your body know that it is time to wind down for a good night’s rest.

To improve the quality of your sleep, sleep in a cool but comfortable temperature, avoid alcohol before bedtime, block out all light, and drown out noise with ear plugs or a white noise machine.