Healthy and strong relationships boost confidence, improve mood and decrease stress. Some research even suggests positive social connections are important for physical health and longevity.

Dr. Susan Albers is a clinical psychologist and best-selling author, known for her work on mindful eating. She takes mindfulness to the next level by simplifying the following evidence-based ways to help strengthen relationships.:

1. Follow the 5-to-1 ratio: for every 1 negative interaction, make sure to have at least 5 positive ones. Keeping negativity in check helps balance out conflict, and improve time spent together.

2. Learn your partner’s love language: everyone expresses and receives love differently. Maybe doing the dishes feels like an act of love to you, but your partner really just needs a hug. Dr. Albers says there are five different love languages, so talk to your partner about what makes you feel loved, and try to implement changes.

3. Lastly, just say thank you: feeling valued by your partner directly influences how you feel about the connection and your commitment to each other. Tell your partner daily how grateful you are for them and all the things they do.

Relationships can be hard, but with a bit intention, couples can keep building a resilient, happy and healthy connection.