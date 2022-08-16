Tourette syndrome is a condition that causes people, most often children, to perform tics. These can be twitches, movements, or repetitive sounds. Similar to hiccups, a person with Tourette syndrome cannot stop his or her body from performing these tics.

Children affected are at increased risk of being bullied. The CDC has a dedicated website that lists free materials including education, training and programs on the condition. The site also encourages people to stand up for those with Tourette syndrome, and provides recommendations for families on how to advocate for loved ones.

If you notice your child has Tourette symptoms such repetitive blinking, head jerking, grunting, or other tic behaviors, take them to a pediatrician.