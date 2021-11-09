How to stay motivated when S.A.D. hits

Colder temps, shorter days, gloomier skies. It all contributes to seasonal affective disorder or S.A.D..

S.A.D. effects one in 20 people in the U.S. so how can you stay motivated?

Doctors suggest spending 30 to 60 minutes out in the sun each day and make sure you get enough vitamin D3 to combat depression. Aromatherapy, particularly sandalwood oil, tea tree oil, lavender oil and lemon oil are all known to be mood boosters.

Working out at least 30 minutes a day is a proven depression fighter. Experts say yoga, tai chi, walking, swimming and running are particularly helpful.

But if these methods don’t work for you, when should you see a doctor?

If depressed feelings last for more than week, it’s time to get professional help.