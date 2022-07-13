Summer typically means soaking up lots of sunshine. But experts say this can be potentially dangerous if not mitigated correctly… And are offering some tips to help avoid sun damage and cancer

Experts at the Christ Hospital Health Network in Ohio recommend these ways to be safe in the sun:

– Put on sunscreen that is SPF 30 or higher, water-resistant and broad spectrum every two hours.

– Avoid the sun between 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. when the UV rays are strongest.

– Never use a tanning bed because it poses risks to cause skin cancer.

Experts say be aware of your own skin because anyone, regardless of skin tone, can get skin cancer. And if you see any new or growing mole, be sure to see your board-certified dermatologist as soon as possible.