How to treat long-term joint pain

At first, a sore knee can seem like just a bother.

But Harvard Medical School recently reported that the same immune system that fights to fix your sore knee can also affect your joints for a lifetime.

Chronic inflammation of the joints, or inflammatory arthritis, can cause symptoms like pain, swelling, and stiffness.

You can help your body with exercise, avoiding processed foods, which can promote inflammation, and, if needed, taking NSAIDs such as ibuprofen.

So, if you’ve had some finger pains that just won’t go away, talk to your doctor to see if they’re pointing towards inflammatory arthritis.