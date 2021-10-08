How to treat pain without opioids

The National Center for Health Statistics reports that there were nearly 70,000 deaths in the united states in 2020 due to opioid overdoses.

It’s important to learn about the different types of pain and safe pain management. The two types of pain are acute and chronic. Acute pain comes on suddenly, and can begin after an injury or a procedure such as a surgery. Chronic pain lasts for 3 months or more, and can be caused by not only injuries or surgery, but also by inflammation or illness.

Managing pain without opioids can include medication based such as: over-the-counter pain medication, topical creams or ointments, or steroid injections.

Supplemental therapies such as physical therapy, massage, or acupuncture can also help.

Talk to your doctor about the cause of your pain and healthy ways to treat it.

Set realistic goals and keep in mind that recovery can take time.

Hopefully, your pain will decrease to a manageable level and you will get back to the activities you love.