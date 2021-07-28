How using chemical peels can remove sun damage from skin

Using tanning beds or spending time in the sun without using sunscreen can damage your skin over time, leading to dark spots, rough texture, fine lines and wrinkles. While early prevention with sunscreen or sun protective clothing is the best way to avoid these changes, chemical peels can partially reverse signs of sun damage, also known as photo aging, when used correctly.

Chemical peels remove the top layers of dead skin cells and encourage new cell growth. When used properly, they can be less damaging than rough exfoliants and scrubs.

There are three types of chemical peels. Alpha hydroxy acids are derived from foods and must be washed off or neutralized to avoid chemical burns. Beta hydroxy acids are also derived from fruit, but they do not need to be washed off or neutralized. Lastly, trichloroacetic acid is a stronger peel typically used to penetrate deeper layers of the skin.

If you are using a peel at home, start slowly with a mild strength for a short period of time and monitor your skin for adverse reactions and leave the deeper peels to professionals at medical spas or at the dermatologist’s office.