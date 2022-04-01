Everyone has had those sleepless nights, where stress and anxiety keep you up.

But research suggests levels of anxiety and worry can be linked to your risk of heart disease.

Researchers at the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Boston report that higher levels of stress are associated with higher risk for heart disease later on in life.

The study showed men with higher levels of self-reported anxiety were the same ones with more risk factors for heart disease.

Risk factors include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, and diabetes.

Having six or more risk factors means you’re more likely to have some kind of heart disease.

Some signs of anxiety to look out for are irritability, excessive worrying, or insomnia.

Doctors suggest routine checkups and being proactive can help lower your risks, so make sure you discuss with your doctor if this applies to you, especially when you feel anxious or stressed.