Importance of physical activity

Regular exercise has many positive effects, such as helping you think, problem-solving, and even staying emotionally balanced.

No matter your age or fitness level, many forms of physical activity will nourish your body and brain, even preventing dementia.

So how do you do it? What’s recommended: most adults needing at least 150 minutes, That’s two and a half hours, of moderate intensity activity per week. This could mean 30 minutes a day or be broken up however you’d like.

The CDC recommends adding things you already love to your daily routine, including dance, marching in place while watching tv, yardwork, or simply parking a little further away from the grocery store and walking in.

But if you can’t fit in the ideal 150 minutes, every little bit still counts. If you’re having trouble thinking of ways to conveniently fit in exercise, talk to your doctor or visit cdc.gov and join the active people, healthy nation initiative.