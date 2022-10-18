Sleep, BMI, blood pressure, lipids, blood sugar, physical activity, diet and smoking. These are life’s essential eight, a list recently updated by the American Heart Association to optimize one’s cardiovascular health.

Scoring is based on these eight factors and is out of 100. Researchers found that 4 out of 5 Americans have a sub-optimal cardiovascular health score.

Adults scored lowest in diet, physical activity, and BMI. In children, scores were lowest in diet.

The researchers noted a substantial opportunity for improvement in diet quality among Americans. Other factors like income and depression also played a role.

For more, talk with your health care provider.