In 2021, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry declared a national emergency for young people’s mental health.

Experts from the University of Michigan say training more providers, such as child psychiatrists and pediatric psychologists, can increase timely access to treatment.

Providing mental health resources to them to reduce burnout can also help.

Increasing opportunities for providers to connect patients to mental health resources can address untreated issues and integrate mental health into all aspects of medical care.

By calling for increased insurance coverage, more local providers can provide services and reduce waitlists for appointments.

Additional research on child brain development can lead to more long-term treatments.

By providing educational resources to families, schools, and community workers who communicate with children, social triggers of childhood mental illness can be prevented.

Experts believe systemic changes to the children’s mental health crisis can improve their well-being.