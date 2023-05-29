One in 15 adults over the age of 50 have experienced incarceration during their liftime in the United States. And this number has been increasing over recent years.

A new study shows that having a history of incarceration may be linked to chronic diseases later in life. Researchers studied more than 900 adults 50 years or older who had spent time behind bars at least once in their life.

They learned that whether these adults had been incarcerated for one month or twelve months, they all had a higher risk of chronic lung disease, mental health conditions, and heavy alcohol use. They also had a higher risk of brain dysfunction, difficultiies with seeing and hearing, and being able to take care of themselves on a daily basis.

The study suggests that health may worsen after being in jail or prison because of the living conditions, limited access to healthy food, physical activity, or healthcare.

Having a history of incarceration can also make it difficult to obtain employment or housing, which can both contribute to poor health.