We’re now learning COVID-19 wasn’t the only thing many hospital patients were dealing with during the pandemic.

CDC researchers found infections associated with the bloodstream, ventilators and MRSA bacteria were happening more frequently during the first quarter of 2021 compared to 2019. Catheter associated urinary tract infections also occurred slightly more during this time.

When COVID-19 related hospitalizations went down, so did the number of infections. And when the delta variant emerged and more patients arrived at hospitals, the number of infections rose again.

But, the CDC says some infections did go down because of pandemic-related improvements in hand hygiene, use of personal protective equipment, and environmental cleaning in healthcare settings.