Injection used for opioid addiction treatment

In the middle of this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s easy to forget about another epidemic – opioid addiction. In just the past decade, nearly half a million people have died from opioid overdose.

Medication to treat opioid abuse has been very effective. But many patients still struggle with addiction.

A new study from Australia shows using an extended-release injection could be a big help. Researchers say the injection was well tolerated and patients were a lot happier with this approach.

The injection only needs to be given once a week or once a month. Many patients said that was a lot easier to manage than a daily pill.

Scientists say when treating addiction, it’s important to listen to patients and find solutions that meet their specific needs.