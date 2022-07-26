For every death in a mass shooting there are up to six injuries. That’s according to a study through the University of California Irvine.

Researchers looked at data from hospitals following mass public shootings from 2012 to 2019. They found a third of these patients required admission to the hospital and close to a quarter required surgery.

They also found 44 percent had a functional disability when leaving the hospital, and 10 percent needed long term care.

There were a wide range of injuries, including fractures, traumatic brain injuries, and non-fatal gun-shot wounds. And most injuries were due to trampling or falls.

The researchers estimate a cost of almost 65 thousand dollars per person treated for non-fatal injuries.