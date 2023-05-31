An intervention to reduce patient falls in hospitals could significantly reduce harm for patients while reducing total costs.

A study published in Jama Health Forum looked at over 900,000 patient records and found that a fall prevention program had a significant impact in hospitals. On average, the total cost of a fall for a patient is over $62,000, and these costs only differed slightly based on injury level

They found that when the AHRQ funded fall tips program was implemented, it was linked to $22 million in savings at eight hospitals. After implementation of the program, reported falls went down nearly 20%.

The researchers say that policies to reduce falls using evidence based interventions could reduce frequency of harm, and its associated costs.