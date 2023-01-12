Mayo Clinic experts say that there are several differences between irritable bowel disease, known as IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, known as IBS.

Irritable bowel disease is a group of autoimmune conditions – things like Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis.

People with IBD are most often diagnosed between their 20s and 30s or 50s and 60s. Treatment may involve taking immunosuppressants that keep the immune system from attacking the bowel.

Irritable bowel syndrome is different, as it causes digestive organs to look normal but they don’t function normally and does not permanently harm the intestines.

IBS can cause mild to severe symptoms, and while there is no cure, sometimes symptoms disappear altogether.

IBS may be treated with getting enough sleep, drinking plenty of fluid, getting regular exercise and sometimes, providers will recommended diet changes.

Be sure to talk to your doctor if you have any questions or concerns about either of these conditions.