Every year, 40 to 50 thousand young children go to the emergency room because they got into a medication left within reach.

Many drugs can be extremely toxic or even deadly to toddlers given their small size.

The CDC has a few ways to keep your children safe.

First, store medications on high surfaces, out of reach and out of sight. Get down at your child’s height to see the room from their level, and see what’s accessible from their perspective.

Next, talk to your child about the dangers of medication. Be clear that many pills that look like candy, are not candy at all.

And lastly, keep medications in their original child-resistant containers. The locking mechanisms are designed to prevent young hands and curious minds away and safe.