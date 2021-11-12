Key to healthy aging is healthy lifestyle

Getting older is inevitable. But that doesn’t mean that every new ache and pain you experience is caused by aging.

According to geriatric medicine physician Dr. Parampal Bhullar.

Dr. Parampal Bhullar internal and geriatric medicine physician, bon secours st. Francis health

“If you have aches and pain they are not part of normal aging, maybe it’s a clue to muscle imbalance a weakness,” said Dr. Parampal Bhullar. “Maybe you need to see a physical therapist or maybe they have a joint issue going on and. And maybe you need to see a specialist, maybe you need an x-ray.”

There are some conditions, like osteoporosis, that are more common with aging.

“We often recommend checking for osteoporosis at 65 in women and 75 and men, and it is this condition can be treated.”

The prevalence of diabetes also increases among older adults. But aging doesn’t mean you are guaranteed to get the disease. Doctor Bhullar says it can be prevented.

“If you eat healthier than you then you can reduce the chance for diabetes, which in turn reduces your chances of all the complications diabetes can give.”

Occasionally forgetting an appointment or losing your keys are typical signs of mild forgetfulness, which is very common in normal aging. But dementia is not a normal part of aging, so you should talk with a doctor if you have serious concerns about your memory or notice changes in your behavior or personality.

“If your forgetfulness is impacting your finances your ability to manage your own medication independently that’s not normal.”

Aging is a gradual process. Doctor Bhullar says if you want age well start healthy habits like a good diet and exercise at a young age.

“The work you do in the 30s will pay you off, you know 50s and the work you do in 50s will pay off in the 70s.”