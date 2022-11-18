Transitioning to kindergarten can be challenging for kids, but a new study shows that more sleep can greatly impact adjustment.

Researchers from Penn State found that 10 or more hours of sleep is linked to better outcomes, especially in school.

Kindergartners who got 10 hours of sleep may experience better learning engagement, academic outcomes social and emotional experiences, and more.

It’s important to note, naps don’t count towards that 10 hours of sleep, as the sleep must be consistent to be beneficial.

Getting your child in a routine of sleeping 10 hours every night, will help establish a pattern, and help make bedtime a little easier.

Be sure to talk to your child’s doctor if you have questions or concerns.