More than 50 million Americans suffer from osteoarthritis and cases of the disease have risen almost 80 percent over the last 30 years. That’s according to research from the “Global Burden of Disease”.

Most of these cases are in the knee, but this kind of arthritis can also affect your hips, hands and other joints.

If you think you may be at risk for osteoarthritis, doctors say it’s important to maintain a normal weight and keep your muscles strong to help support your joints. Losing just 10-pounds of weight over 10-years decreases your chance of developing osteoarthritis by 50 percent. Physical therapy can strengthen muscles and thereby offload pressure in the joints. If physical therapy isn’t an option, at home exercises can help.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines, like ibuprofen or naproxen, can help with pain, but you should talk to your doctor before taking these regularly, since they have side effects.

Procedures like joint injections or orthopedic surgery are other options, that a specialist can do.